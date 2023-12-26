Japan trying to coordinate fishing agreement near Kurils with Russia

TOKYO: Japan will continue working with Russia on the coordination of an agreement for fishing near the Kuril Islands, reported Sputnik, quoting Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday.

Kamikawa added, however, that Moscow had notified the Japanese Embassy in Russia that it was now impossible to agree a timeframe for consultations.

“On the issue of fishing, based on the agreement as of January of this year, the Russian Foreign Ministry notified the Japanese Embassy that it was impossible to agree on the terms of consultations ... We are coordinating with Russia at different levels so that fishing can be resumed as soon as possible based on this agreement. However, there has been no positive reaction from Russia so far regarding the fishery realisation. The Japanese government will continue working with Russia to conduct fishing according to the agreement,“ Kamikawa said.

The top Japanese diplomat called Russia’s measures “unacceptable.”

The four Kuril Islands – Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai – have been a disputed territory between Russia and Japan since World War 2, which has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty. Russia rejects Tokyo’s claims to the islands and has created a priority development area programme for the islands for 2016-2025.–Bernama-Sputnik