Landslide in Indonesia’s West Java kills 2

JAKARTA: Two people were killed and 80 villagers were evacuated after heavy rain triggered a landslide in the Subang regency in West Java province on Sunday, Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, said in a statement on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The BNPB said 11 people were injured and have returned to their homes after receiving medical treatment in hospitals.

The landslide has damaged several buildings, fishing ponds and paddy fields. A joint rescue team has built a command centre to mitigate the impact of the disaster and has prepared food and other supplies for evacuees.

The country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency, BMKG, has announced that a rainfall with high intensity could occur in Subang on Tuesday.

BNPB called on the public to stay alert.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season. - Bernama, Xinhua