Maldives, China ink 20 deals to boost ties

NEW DELHI: The Maldives and China have signed 20 agreements to boost cooperation in various fields.

Covering areas such as fisheries, tourism, green technology, digital economy, media, agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure, and investment, the agreements were concluded at a ceremony presided over by President Mohamed Muizzu and President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two countries also agreed to upgrade their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

On his first state visit since assuming office in November, Muizzu on Tuesday told an investment conference in Fuzhou city that he has “no doubt that China will be our closest partner in development”.

Muizzu has praised China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as having delivered “the most significant infrastructure projects” for the archipelago nation.

The country, famous for its stunningly beautiful white beaches and water sports activities, is also keen to attract more tourists from China.–Bernama