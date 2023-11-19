Maldives formally asks India to withdraw troops

NEW DELHI: The Maldives government on Saturday formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.

President Mohamed Muizzu made the request when he met India’s Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, at his office.

“At the meeting, President Muizzu had formally requested the government of India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives. The president noted that at the Presidential Election held in September, the Maldivian people had given him a strong mandate to make the request to India and expressed the hope that India will honour the democratic will of the people of the Maldives,“ according to a statement.

The Indian minister on Friday attended the presidential inauguration.

“Using the instrument of diplomacy, I will ensure that this country has no foreign military presence on its soil,“ Muizzu said in his speech after he was sworn in as the eighth president of the Maldives.

It has been reported earlier that about 75 Indian troops are based in the Maldives. - Bernama