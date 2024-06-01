Microsoft, OpenAI sued by book authors for copyright infringement

ISTANBUL: United States-based tech firm Microsoft and artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI were sued by two non-fiction book authors for copyright infringement, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Authors Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage claimed in the lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan federal court on Friday, that their work has been “systematically pilfered” by Microsoft and OpenAI.

The lawsuit, in addition, argued that OpenAI depends on “massive amounts of written material” that includes books written by the authors.

The move comes a week after The New York Times sued OpenAI for billions of dollars in damages for copyright infringement in a lawsuit filed in New York.

The newspaper argued that Microsoft and OpenAI used its content to train the company's systems and help develop its AI model, since Chat-GPT analyses massive amounts of data online.

OpenAI also faces multiple lawsuits from pop culture figures, such as Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and comedian Sarah Silverman, who argue that their work has been used improperly for the company's AI training. -Bernama