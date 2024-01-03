Norway's king faces 'few more days' in hospital: Palace

OSLO: Norway’s King Harald V, aged 87 and in poor health, will remain “a few more days” in a Malaysian hospital, the royal household said Friday, as his transport home was being prepared.

“The King will remain in hospital for a few more days for treatment and rest, before travelling home,“ the Royal House of Norway said in a statement, adding that the king was still recovering.

The palace announced Tuesday that the king had been hospitalised while on holiday in Malaysia with an infection.

In a separate statement, the Norwegian Armed Forces announced they had initiated an “air transport mission” to Malaysia at the behest of the government, but stressed that it did not share details of ongoing missions.

On Wednesday, the palace said the Norwegian government was arranging transport and that the armed forces were in charge of practical arrangements.

A medical plane operated by Scandinavian airline SAS landed at the Langkawi International Airport in Malaysia on Friday, but authorities did not confirm whether the plane was intended for the king.

Langkawi air traffic control told AFP that the SAS plane was not a scheduled flight and was due to depart on Sunday.

Europe's oldest ruling monarch, who turned 87 in February, needs crutches and has had heart surgery and suffered from respiratory problems.

In January, he was ill with a respiratory infection just a few days after dismissing speculation that he might abdicate, following the lead of distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark.

In his absence, Crown Prince Haakon, 50, has stepped in as regent. -AFP