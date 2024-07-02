Number of injured in explosion at plant in India rises to 174

MOSCOW: The number of people injured in an explosion at a pyrotechnics plant in central India has increased to 174, Sputnik quoted the NDTV broadcaster report on Wednesday.

The blast took place in the village of Bairagarh in the Madhya Pradesh state on Tuesday morning. Previous reports indicated that 11 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

The police detained two factory owners, the broadcaster said, citing officials, adding that they were charged with manslaughter, among others.

The cause of the blast is yet to be established. -Bernama