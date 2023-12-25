Philippine troops kill nine suspected rebels in clash

MANILA: Philippine troops on Monday killed nine suspected rebels in an offensive in Bukidnon province in the southern Philippines, a military spokesperson said.

Colonel Xerxes Trinidad said the fighting broke out early in the morning when troops pursued the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels massing up on the outskirts of Malaybalay City in preparation for their founding anniversary on Dec. 26.

“The combined operating troops initiated a sustained military offensive against the NPAs after receiving reports of their presence in the (city’s) hinterland,“ he said, reported Xinhua.

Trinidad added that troops also recovered eight firearms at the clash site.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s. –Bernama-Xinhua