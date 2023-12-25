Plane grounded in France on human trafficking suspicion to depart for India – Reports

MOSCOW: The passenger airplane that was grounded at a French airport during a stopover last week over human trafficking suspicions will depart for India on Monday morning, reported Sputnik quoting French media.

The departure is scheduled for 10 am local time (09:00 GMT), the Europe 1 channel reported, citing a lawyer for Legend Airlines, the flight’s Romanian operator.

Last Friday, the Indian embassy in Paris said it had been notified by French authorities that an airplane going from the UAE to Nicaragua with 303 passengers on board, mainly Indians, was detained during a refueling stopover in Marne. French media reported that this was due to an anonymous alert alleging that some of the passengers could be victims of human trafficking.

The passengers of the stranded flight spent the weekend at the Vatry airport near Paris being questioned by French authorities, who ended up giving them the go-ahead to continue their flight on Sunday, BFMTV reported, citing the Marne prefecture.–Bernama-Sputnik