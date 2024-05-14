PM expresses confidence to carry out more reforms with strong Camaraderie in MADANI Gov’t

DOHA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his confidence to carry out more reforms in the government due to strong understanding among all parties under the MADANI Government.

Despite the scepticism faced by his administration at the start of his term, he said all parties under the coalition continued to work on the reform agenda, especially in ensuring the welfare of the rakyat.

“And I think, credit goes to the party that I lead, and the coalition, including the coalition from Sarawak and Sabah.

“I tell you, it has been one and a half years, no one, and without exaggeration, not one person of them (from the coalition) tried and come to me and said, no Anwar, go slow on this anti-corruption drive or we object to this reform or...No!

“So that is why I can do it with such zeal and confidence and I believe Malaysia can continue with this (reforms),“ he said during a public talk at the Qatar National Library, Hamad bin Khalifa University, here today.

Further expressing his gratitude, Anwar, who is also PKR president, said when the government coalition was being formed, all parties involved discussed based on their principles.

“None of them talked about their position, that we need these ministers, few ministers, no, because they know me. If they put conditions, I would have said, no discussion.

“But I must give credit to them that they only needed certain guarantees,“ he said, adding that this included recognising the rights of the Malay majority and Constitutional Monarchy as stated in the Federal Constitution.

Anwar was responding to a question on whether he faced challenges in his efforts to bring about reform as he led MADANI Government, which was supported by many component parties.

Also present at the public talk was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also UMNO Deputy President; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The Prime Minister is currently on a three-day official visit to Qatar. It’s his maiden trip to the Gulf state since taking oath on Nov 24, 2022.