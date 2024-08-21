Pollution levels on Lake Geneva beaches ‘concerning’

GENEVA: Pollution levels on Lake Geneva’s beaches are alarming, partly due to high levels of microplastic fibres, a French-Swiss monitoring body said Tuesday.

Researchers found a “concerning” density of tiny microplastic particles ranging from 0.3 mm to 5 mm (0.01 to 0.20 inches) in length -- 7,600 particles per square metre, according to the study.

The research was commissioned by the International Commission for the Protection of Lake Geneva Waters (Cipel) and conducted by the French-Swiss Association for the Safeguard of Lake Geneva (ASL) in 2021 and 2022.

Experts took samples from 25 French and Swiss beaches of Western Europe’s largest lake, which stretches across France and Switzerland.

Testing showed that around 60 percent of the particles were tiny synthetic fibres of plastic that had leached out into the water after washing clothes or as a result of wear and tear.

The remaining 40 percent came from the fragmentation of microplastics visible to the naked eye and reported by 100 volunteers.

A majority of the detected particles were smaller than 2.5 mm. Food packaging, cigarette butts and industrial plastic granules were the most frequently identified sources of waste.

Half of the studied beaches showed a “slight decrease in quantities compared to previous surveys”.

A previous study by Cipel on the fragmentation of plastics found a “significant bioaccumulation of microplastics in Lake Geneva fish”.

These particles carry heavy metals and persistent organic pollutants that make them more toxic to aquatic life.

Cipel and ASL concluded that educating the public and local authorities about ways to reduce the influx of plastics into the lake, including through rainwater, was essential.

Whilst the organisations pointed out that the European Union had introduced proactive measures, such as making prefilters compulsory for washing machines by 2025, the Swiss government rejected similar initiatives, they said.

Opting for fewer, low-temperature washes, anti-microfibre washing bags and more sustainable, higher-quality textiles, can help mitigate the release of microplastics into the environment.