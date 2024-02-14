Putin signs law on property confiscation for fake news about Russian military 

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on the confiscation of property acquired as a result of or used in spreading deliberately false information about the Russian Armed Forces and calls for carrying out activities against the country’s security, reported Sputnik.

The relevant document was published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

Money or property may be confiscated for activities directed against the security of Russia, for public insults and discrediting the army, the document read. - Bernama, Sputnik