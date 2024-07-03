Raja Muda of Perlis calls for close collaboration of Thailand, Malaysia media agencies

HAT YAI: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail called on the main media agencies of Thailand and Malaysia to collaborate closely to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of security, economy, and tourism.

He emphasised the crucial role of the media in enhancing government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people relationships.

“I hope the enduring relationship between Thailand and Malaysia, nurtured over the years, will be sustained. And with the assistance of the media, I look forward to enhanced collaboration in the future, particularly in the economic and tourism sectors, fostering stronger ties between the Southern Region of Thailand and the state of Perlis,” he added.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra was speaking at the inauguration of the Malaysia-Southern Thailand Media and Tourism Day 2024 held here last night, which was also attended by the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The March 5 to 6 event was in collaboration with the Perlis Journalists Association (PWP), Southern Thailand Media Association, Halal Trade and Tourism Association of Thailand-Southeast Asia, and the Kebangkitan Nusantara Sejahtera Secretariat.

During the event, the Raja Muda of Perlis witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PWP president Syed Muhammad Azlan Sayid Hizar and Southern Thailand Media Association president Chaiyong Maneerungsakun.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis also launched the popular Perlis dish, ‘Kurma Daging Perlis,‘ in conjunction with Visit Perlis 2024-2025.

Addressing tourism, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra called on the media to comprehensively promote and report on any interesting activities, unique attractions, or the beauty of tourist destinations.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I urge you to publicise the Visit Perlis 2024-2025 campaign. Promote tourist centres, events, attractive locations, and the special culinary offerings of our state,“ he said.

The Raja Muda of Perlis emphasised the importance of the media showcasing Perlis as a Muslim-friendly destination, highlighting the ease of communication, noting that residents in the state can speak Thai.-Bernama