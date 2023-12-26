Russia becoming biggest economy of Europe - Presidential aide

MOSCOW: Russia has become one of the biggest economies of Europe, and is challenging Japan for the fourth place in the global economies, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said.

“China has become the leading economy, and Russia has become the largest economy in Europe, which is already closely following Japan in the race for fourth place.

“Asian economies have risen very seriously in the ranking. India took the third place, Indonesia rose to the seventh and in the near future will begin to take the position of Germany, which occupies the sixth place,“ Oreshkin said in an interview with the Expert magazine, reported Sputnik.–Bernama-Sputnik