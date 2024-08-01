Spain allows Kosovars to enter country after visa-free regime comes into force

MOSCOW: Spain recognises valid passports of Kosovo citizens after visa-free entry into the European Union for them came into force on January 1, reported Sputnik.

According to Spanish news agency EFE on Sunday, citing a source in the Spanish Foreign Ministry, all Schengen countries agreed to accept Kosovo passports to allow the entry of Kosovars.

“This in no way means recognition of Kosovo,“ the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On January 1, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said that visa-free entry into the EU for its citizens came into force.–Bernama-Sputnik