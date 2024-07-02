Thai authorities arrest, deport murder suspect back to Malaysia

BANGKOK: A Malaysian businessman, who is suspected of murdering his employee in Johor Baru, Malaysia, was arrested at a Bangkok airport on Sunday and deported on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who owns an entertainment outlet, had flown from the Johor Baru Senai International Airport and was apprehended upon his arrival at the Don Mueang International Airport.

“The suspect was handed over to the Malaysian authorities and he was deported on Monday,” a source told Bernama on Wednesday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), in a statement, said Thai authorities were alerted by their Malaysian counterparts on the suspect’s involvement in the murder of a 24-year-old Malaysian man at an entertainment outlet in Johor Baru on Sunday.

It said the suspect had fled from Malaysia after allegedly assaulting his employee, who is believed to have stolen RM40,000 from him and used the stolen funds to gamble online. The employee later died.

Fearing arrest, the suspect decided to flee to Thailand to find his wife in Buriram on the same day.

“Upon his arrival at the airport, the suspect was arrested and interrogated. He was taken into custody and (his) statement was recorded,“ the CIB said.-Bernama