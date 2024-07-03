Trump calls for debate with Biden

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to a debate, saying Wednesday that he is ready to face off against him “anytime.”

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!” Anadolu Agency reported Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

“The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

Biden is expected to face his Republican predecessor in November’s presidential election.-Bernama