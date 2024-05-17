Trump says he would have no problem with Robert F. Kennedy Jr joining debate

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump said he does not care if independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr joins the upcoming presidential debates, but pointed out that Kennedy is currently not eligible to participate, reported Sputnik.

Trump and President Joe Biden are scheduled to have debates on June 27, Sept 10 and Oct 2.

“I don’t care if Junior (Kennedy) joins the debate, but right now, his polling numbers are very low, he is not properly qualified in the states, and he seems to be on a downward path. Junior needs more than his name to get on the ‘stage’!” Trump said on Thursday.

However, Trump said Kennedy would be a political threat to Biden in the debates.

On Wednesday, Kennedy said Trump and Biden are colluding to keep him off of the debate stage, but later, admitted that he does not qualify and hopes he will meet the required criteria before the June 20 deadline to participate in the debate on June 27.

The Trump campaign expects key topics in the debates will be inflation, border security and foreign policy matters related to ongoing conflicts. - Bernama, Sputnik