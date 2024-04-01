Trump wins support of US House Republican leadership team

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump secured the endorsement of the full House Republican leadership team, after Majority Whip Tom Emmer announced his support in a statement, reported Sputnik.

“It is time for Republicans to come together in support of a leader who has what it takes to get our country back on track. We stand together to endorse Donald J. Trump for President,” Emmer said on Wednesday in a joint statement, alongside other members of the Minnesota Republican congressional delegation.

Trump has also received endorsements from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Emmer’s endorsement comes less than two weeks out from the Iowa Republican caucus, which will be the first nominating contest in the 2024 presidential election cycle. - Bernama, Sputnik