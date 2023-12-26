Türkiye’s third-busiest airport inaugurates new runway

ISTANBUL: Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul, inaugurated a new runway on Monday to better cope with the increasing capacity of the country’s financial and cultural hub, reported Xinhua.

At a ceremony held for the opening of the second runway at the airport, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in the first 11 months of this year, the number of passengers at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport increased by 21 per cent to 34 million, aboard 208,000 flights, compared to the same period last year.

The airport, located in the Asian part of the bi-continental city, has been the third-busiest in Türkiye, following Istanbul Airport and Antalya Airport in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya, as per the passenger traffic recorded last year.

“We anticipate that the number of passengers travelling through our airport will exceed 37 million by the end of the year,“ Erdogan said, adding that the construction of the runway has cost a total of US$970 million. –Bernama-Xinhua