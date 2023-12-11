US military aircraft crashes in Eastern Mediterranean

ISTANBUL: A United States military aircraft crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the US European Command (USEUCOM), said Saturday.

USEUCOM said the aircraft carrying out training activities in the Eastern Mediterranean suffered a mishap and went down late Friday, reported Anadolu Agency.

“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time,” it said.

USEUCOM said the crash was under investigation but there were no indications of hostile activity.

Following the start of Israel’s intense attacks against the Gaza Strip, the US Army made intensive deployments to the Mediterranean, including two aircraft carriers, and began exercises in the region while carrying ammunition to Israel with an air bridge it created.-Bernama