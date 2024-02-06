US teenager charged for alleged attempt to smuggle 26 kg of meth into Australia

SYDNEY: The Australian Border Force (ABF) announced on Sunday that an 18-year-old US traveller was charged after allegedly attempting to import more than 25 kg of methamphetamine in his luggage earlier this week.

Xinhua reported that the man was stopped by ABF officers on Wednesday after arriving at Sydney Airport on board a flight from the United States, and his two suitcases were being inspected.

The officers located more than 20 packages wrapped in plastic wrap, with initial testing providing a presumptive positive for methamphetamine. In total, 26 kg of methamphetamine was seized, which has an estimated potential street value of more than 24 million Australian dollars (about US$15.99 million).

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers were notified and attended the airport to conduct further inquiries. The teenager was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of importing a border- controlled drug. He was refused bail at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.

This amount of methamphetamine could have been broken down to an estimated 260,000 individual street deals, according to AFP Detective Superintendent Peter Fogarty.

ABF Travel East Commander Rose Cracknell said this was a significant detection of methamphetamine, one that will stop potential harm to tens of thousands of families. - Bernama, Xinhua