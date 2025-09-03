99 Speedmart shares rise after confirming first overseas store in China

KUALA LUMPUR: 99 Speedmart Retail Holdings Bhd shares rose in early trade today following confirmation of its first overseas store opening in China.

The convenience store operator confirmed the opening of its inaugural international outlet in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on 31 August.

At 10.25 am, the company’s shares gained four sen to reach RM2.54 with 1.64 million shares changing hands.

99 Speedmart verified media reports about its overseas expansion through a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Tuesday.

The company announced plans to establish prototype outlets in Fuzhou before pursuing gradual expansion throughout the city. – Bernama