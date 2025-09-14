ADA Biotech strengthens production capacity, supply chain partnerships to support growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Biodegradable products manufacturer ADA Biotech Sdn Bhd is strengthening production capacity through process optimisation and automation, enabling the company to scale up more efficiently and sustainably.

“This is crucial as we continue serving established partners such as Hilton, Ritz-Carlton, Hard Rock and ZUS Coffee. Beyond Malaysia, ZUS Coffee’s 120 outlets in the Philippines and ADA Straw’s adoption in Indonesia, Singapore and Fiji already highlight the regional demand for sustainable solutions.

“Our next leap is to establish a stronger presence in developed markets such as Australia, Canada, the US and the UK,” ADA Biotech CEO and co-founder Akmal Amir told SunBiz.

To support this regional and global growth, ADA Biotech is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with leading chains and regional distributors, ensuring its biodegradable solutions are accessible not only across Asean but also in international markets.

Akmal said, “Scaling up also means strengthening our operational resilience, so we are investing in facilities designed to handle higher output while maintaining world-class quality standards that meet the rigorous expectations of both global hospitality brands and high-volume retail chains.

“In terms of targets, we are expanding our production line to reach a capacity of 120 million straws annually by 2025, up from our current six million per month, with a new high-capacity factory line scheduled to be commissioned by first-quarter 2026.

“We are also piloting projects with new partners in Australia and Canada by Q1 2026, which will serve as testbeds for scaling our exports into North America and Oceania.”

Driving down production costs without compromising quality is central to ADA Biotech’s growth strategy.

Akmal said, “We are advancing R&D to refine fermentation and processing methods while introducing automation that reduces energy and resource consumption.

“Through our partnership with Universiti Malaysia Perlis, we developed enzymatic processing techniques that improved fibre breakdown efficiency and cut raw material waste by nearly 10%.

“Our collaboration with Universiti Sains Malaysia enabled testing of low-energy drying systems that lowered electricity use per batch, while our MoU with Leave a Nest Japan provided access to advanced bioprocessing expertise, helping us standardise quality and reduce overheads.

“At the same time, we are leveraging economies of scale, where greater adoption enhances competitiveness against traditional plastics. On the supply chain side, direct sourcing arrangements with millers in northern Malaysia have reduced logistics costs and stabilised input pricing.

“By collaborating with universities, research partners and local suppliers, we not only lower costs but also strengthen Malaysia’s agricultural ecosystem by turning by-products into higher-value applications. This integrated approach positions ADA Biotech to scale sustainably and make plant-based alternatives truly competitive with traditional plastics.”

Beyond food and beverage, ADA Biotech is expanding into the pet care sector with ADA Tofu Cat Litter, made from upcycled soybean residue and rice straw.

Akmal explained that this product not only addresses plastic-free living in households but also opens a new high-growth category for ADA Biotech.

With pet ownership on the rise across Southeast Asia, biodegradable cat litter presents a significant opportunity to align sustainability with consumer lifestyle trends.

“We are targeting phased rollouts beginning in Q2 2026, starting with ADA Cups, Cutlery and Bags, which are already in the final stages of pilot testing. Certification milestones, including ISO 22000, HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) and compostability testing under EN 13432 standards, are scheduled for completion by Q3 2026.

“Early pilot customers include Universiti Sains Malaysia (the first university to adopt biodegradable products fully), Hilton and Hard Rock Hotels for cutlery and plates, and ZUS Coffee for cup lids and stirrers.

“By Q4 2026, we aim to launch ADA Bottles, backed by pilot collaborations in Australia and Canada as we prepare to expand our global footprint.

“At the same time, ADA Tofu Cat Litter is already in market introduction phase (launched in March 2025) and will continue scaling with retail and e-commerce partners across Malaysia and Asean,” Akmal said.

ADA Biotech bagged the Judges’ Favourite at Cyberview CLLA Cohort 20, providing strong validation of the company’s model and scalability.

Akmal said the award has enhanced ADA Biotech’s visibility among potential investors and demonstrated that impact-driven innovation can also be commercially viable.

“Moving forward, we aim to engage more strategically with investors who share our sustainability vision, particularly those prioritising long-term ESG outcomes.”

Moving on, Akmal stated that securing a reliable feedstock supply is crucial to ADA Biotech’s long-term growth, and the company is establishing lasting partnerships with farmers, millers and food producers to ensure consistent, high-quality inputs, such as tapioca and broken rice.

“We are working closely with millers and cooperatives in the northern region, including members of the National Farmers’ Association network, as well as Padi Farmers’ Associations in Kedah, Perlis and Penang, alongside the Farmers’ Organisation Authority,” said Akmal.

ADA Biotech also collaborates with the Muda Agricultural Development Authority to repurpose rice straw into high-value biodegradable applications, turning agricultural residues into sustainable feedstock.

Beyond starch-based crops, the company is diversifying into alternative agricultural waste streams through engagements with FGV Holdings Bhd.

ADA Biotech is assessing large-scale supplies of rice husk, wheat pollard and palm kernel residues for next-generation biocomposites.

“This multi-source strategy reduces reliance on any single crop stream and builds resilience into our supply chain,” Akmal explained.

The approach not only secures production stability but also supports Malaysia’s agricultural economy by creating new income streams for farmers, cooperatives and agribusinesses.

Plans are in place to replicate the model across Asean, positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for sustainable raw material sourcing and waste valorisation.

ADA Biotech is also aligning its innovation roadmap with Malaysia’s sustainability agenda, actively contributing to national dialogues on plastic reduction and biodegradable standards.

“We have engaged with the Ministry of Health on food-contact safety, worked with the Penang Green Council and local councils to pilot plastic-free zones, and are in discussions with Mida and NCIA to establish biodegradable manufacturing as a pillar of Malaysia’s green industrial roadmap,” said Akmal.

These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to supporting national policy directions while scaling viable, eco-friendly solutions.

At the regional and international level, ADA Biotech participates in platforms that unite policymakers, corporates and innovators.

Through Ecothon, ASEIC, HSF, Cesar and other forums, the company has shared insights on scaling circular economy models and strengthened collaborations with Asean and South Korean stakeholders.

“Our goal is to be recognised not just as a supplier, but as a strategic partner to governments, corporates and international organisations in achieving compliance, ESG outcomes, and long-term environmental goals,” Akmal said.

By positioning itself as a regional thought leader in plastic reduction and agricultural waste valorisation, ADA Biotech continues to build influence and credibility across Asia.