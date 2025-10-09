AI data cloud firm Snowflake eyes wider reach in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, is increasing its Malaysia reach with plans to deploy a local instance on the AWS Asia-Pacific (Malaysia) region.

The announcement builds on Snowflake’s commitment to local customers by providing closer proximity to their data, upholding and maintaining data governance, and doubling down on data sovereignty.

The instance – which is expected to go live in the first half of 2026 – will enable Snowflake’s customers in Malaysia to keep their data securely on shore, while continuing to leverage the flexibility and scalability of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

The near-instant elasticity of Snowflake’s services will now empower more customers – both in the public and private sectors – to scale their offerings and leverage Snowflake’s expanding suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and services.

“With data sovereignty becoming an increasing priority, and Malaysia’s National Cloud Computing Policy now in effect, customers need to have confidence that their data remains on shore,” said Snowflake Asean managing director Satchit Joglekar.

AWS Asean partner organisation leader Kirsten Gilbertson said, “In today’s AI-driven economy, data and innovation are fundamental requirements for building a robust digital environment. The planned launch of Snowflake on the AWS Asia Pacific (Malaysia) region will enable Malaysian organisations to confidently push the boundaries of what’s possible with data while accessing world-class cloud and AI capabilities.”

With the upcoming Snowflake deployment on AWS Malaysia, Hextech CEO Datuk Eddie Ong Choo Meng said they will benefit from guaranteed data residency, a key advantage for their industry, while achieving lower latency – enabling them to deliver personalised financial solutions to customers with greater speed and precision.

ADA CEO Srinivas Gattamneni said Snowflake powers some of ADA’s key industry solutions from Customer 360 and Intelligent Commerce to their data and AI accelerators that power identity, personalisation, and end-to-end ecommerce – helping their clients drive measurable ROI.