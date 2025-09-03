Bursa Malaysia maintains upward momentum amid continued buying interest

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday’s upward momentum amid continued buying interest in Wednesday morning trading.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 0.17 points to 1,576.87 after closing at 1,576.70 on Tuesday.

The index opened 1.47 points lower at 1,575.23 before recovering during early trading sessions.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 194 to 117 in the broader market, while 273 counters remained unchanged with 1,974 untraded and seven suspended.

Turnover reached 972.51 million shares worth 75.13 million ringgit during the morning session.

Regional markets opened mixed with Indonesia’s IDX Composite Index rising 0.85% to 7,801.58 and South Korea’s Kospi Index increasing 0.20% to 3,176.94.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.85% to 25,713.89 while Singapore’s Straits Times Index weakened 0.30% to 4,285.62.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.42% to 42,133.01 and China’s SSE Composite Index lost 0.41% to 3,842.41.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd noted investors turned cautious after US President Donald Trump vowed to appeal a federal ruling that deemed most of his imposed tariffs illegal.

“Rising bond yields weighed on rate-sensitive sectors, while sticky inflation data and lingering doubts over the US Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path kept sentiment fragile,“ it said in a research note.

The brokerage added that attention would turn to US Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for July data later today.

Among heavyweight stocks, Tenaga Nasional added two sen to 13.26 ringgit while Maybank and Public Bank shed two sen each to 10.04 ringgit and 4.28 ringgit respectively.

CIMB Group and IHH Healthcare decreased one sen each to 7.23 ringgit and 6.79 ringgit during morning trading.

In actively traded stocks, Magma Group climbed half-a-sen to 31.5 sen and Oppstar gained 7.5 sen to 55.5 sen.

Zetrix AI advanced one sen to 86.5 sen while Perak Transit and TA Win Holdings remained unchanged at 69 sen and 1.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 10.92 points to 11,700.23 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 9.81 points to 11,474.00.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose by 23.93 points to 11,653.22 while the FBM 70 Index soared 52.03 points to 16,416.55.

The FBM ACE Index advanced 14.80 points to 4,691.92 during the morning trading session.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index accumulated 0.79 points to 162.15 and the Plantation Index was 9.14 points higher at 7,594.62.

The Energy Index increased by 5.45 points to 744.35 while the Financial Services Index declined 27.61 points to 18,119.20. – Bernama