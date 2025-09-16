Google invests £5 billion in UK AI ahead of Trump state visit

LONDON: Google has announced a £5 billion investment in the United Kingdom over the next two years to support the country’s artificial intelligence development.

This substantial funding will cover capital expenditure, research and development, and includes support for Google DeepMind’s pioneering AI research in science and healthcare.

The technology giant is opening a new data centre in Waltham Cross, eastern Hertfordshire, which was initially announced last year with a $1 billion commitment.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that Tuesday’s £5 billion announcement represents additional investment beyond previous pledges.

This development comes as US President Donald Trump arrives in Britain for his second state visit, with the new Starmer government preparing to host the American leader.

Trump will be accompanied by numerous US tech CEOs during his meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the country residence on Thursday.

The delegation reportedly includes executives from chip manufacturer Nvidia and ChatGPT creator Open AI.

A senior US official described the visit as highlighting a new science and technology partnership involving billions in new investment.

Both nations are preparing to sign agreements worth approximately £10 billion, including accelerated nuclear development and what British officials term a world-leading tech partnership.

Prime Minister Starmer recently welcomed plans by US financial firms including PayPal and Citi Group to invest £1.25 billion in the UK.

The nuclear partnership promises faster regulatory approvals and several private sector investment deals as Britain works toward net zero and energy security goals. – AFP