Malaysia Day and the gig economy

WHEN Malaysia was formed on Sept 16, 1963, it symbolised more than a political agreement. It was a commitment to unity, shared progress, and the right of diverse people to chart a common future. Six decades later, that same spirit faces an unlikely test not on a battlefield or in the halls of diplomacy, but in the realm of work.

Specifically, in the rise and looming regulation of Malaysia’s gig economy. The numbers tell a story of both necessity and opportunity.

As of October 2024, more than 3.1 million Malaysians roughly 17% of the nation’s workforce earn a living as own-account workers, a category that includes ride-hailing drivers, food couriers, digital freelancers, and small-scale entrepreneurs. The scale alone makes gig work impossible to dismiss. It is not a fringe hustle but a central pillar of the modern labour market.

The economic stakes are equally clear. The gig economy’s market value surpassed RM2 billion this year, up from RM1.63 billion in 2022. Platforms contributed nearly RM10 billion to the economy in 2023 about half a percent of Malaysia’s GDP. This is no longer a side story in the national economy; it is a growth engine in its own right.

The workforce itself complicates stereotypes. Gig work is not confined to youths with minimal skills. 39% of workers are aged 25 to 34, 28% are 35 to 44, and more than 60% hold at least a diploma. For the majority, it is not a full-time occupation, but it is hardly trivial: gig earnings make up on average, 37% of their total income. For a student covering tuition, a single mother keeping her household afloat, or a retiree topping up a modest pension, that share can mean the difference between stability and precarity.

Against this backdrop, parliament debated and passed the Gig Economy Bill, a landmark piece of legislation that could reshape how millions of Malaysians work.

The bill proposes social protections through mandatory measures like written service agreements and Social Security Organisation (Socso) coverage. It also establishes a Gig Malaysia Economic Commission (SEGiM) under the Prime Minister’s Department to coordinate policy. The intent is noble: to protect workers in an emerging sector. The danger lies in the execution.

The temptation is to treat gig workers as traditional employees binding them to rigid contracts, compliance rules, and obligations designed for factory floors or office towers. Such overregulation, however well-intentioned, risks hollowing out the very qualities that draw workers to gig platforms in the first place: flexibility, autonomy, and accessibility.

If rules grow too prescriptive, platforms may reduce participation, scale back earnings opportunities, or exit the market altogether. The casualties will not be the companies but the Malaysians who rely on gig work as a lifeline.

None of this is an argument against protections. A balanced framework can safeguard against exploitation and provide a measure of security without smothering independence. Measures such as an automatic Socso coverage move in the right direction by formalising protections while still recognising the flexible nature of gig work. What must be avoided is the heavy hand of regulation that mistakes conformity for fairness.

Here, the principle of Malaysia Day offers more than nostalgia, it offers guidance.

Malaysia Day was never simply about the formation of a federation. It was about trusting Malaysians to chart their own course, recognising that dignity is inseparable from freedom of choice.

As the Gig Economy Bill becomes law, the choice made in parliament will reverberate far beyond the sector. Will the implementation preserve the spirit of self-determination, nurturing a sector that empowers millions? Or will they yield to the false comfort of control, curbing the very freedoms that make gig work both viable and vital?

The gig economy is not merely an industry. It is the modern embodiment of Malaysia’s entrepreneurial spirit – scrappy, adaptive, and profoundly democratic. To govern it in the spirit of Malaysia Day is to affirm that unity and progress are not just legacies of 1963, but about every generation’s right to choose its own future.

This article is contributed by Anton Ambrose, head of policy and regulatory affairs, Apac at inDrive.