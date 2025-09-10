Malaysia tops French investment in Asia, ranks 10th globally

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has become the leading destination for French foreign direct investment within Asia and ranks tenth globally according to the French Ambassador.

Ambassador Axel Cruau highlighted the strong bilateral relationship built on mutual respect and shared interests in innovation and sustainability during the France-Malaysia Business Forum.

He emphasised that both nations possess the necessary assets to become key partners in the global economy through their innovative capacities and commitment to tackling climate and technological challenges.

This partnership is demonstrated by the presence of 300 French subsidiary companies and 300 Malaysian businesses established and managed by French entrepreneurs in Malaysia.

Malaysia stands as France’s fourth-largest trading partner in the ASEAN region while French companies represent the fifth-largest foreign investors in Malaysia this year.

French firms are also the leading European investors in the Malaysian market according to the latest available data.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached 15.95 billion ringgit equivalent to 3.63 billion US dollars during the 2024 reporting period.

Trade figures from January to May this year alone amounted to 6.26 billion ringgit or 1.49 billion US dollars.

The ambassador stated that the business forum demonstrates France’s continued openness for business and its role as an industrial and logistical gateway to European and African markets.

Cruau concluded that building lasting relationships and creating long-term shared value remains essential in today’s rapidly transforming global economic landscape. – Bernama