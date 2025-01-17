HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2025 - On January 16, 2025, the 1st APAC Intelligent Finance Forum, hosted by the Global Corporate Scale Management Association and co-organized by Jin Xing Hui and HK Strategy King, was successfully held at the Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong. The event brought together 520 attendees from eight countries and regions, including China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The forum provided an in-depth discussion on the application and future development of artificial intelligence and financial technology in the Asia-Pacific region, reaffirming Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial center.



The Era of Intelligent Finance: Innovation Driving the Future



The forum focused on the deep integration of financial technology and artificial intelligence, exploring the transformation and opportunities within the financial sector amidst a new wave of technological advancements. Core topics included:

· Trends in the Development of the Hong Kong Financial Market

· The Integration of AI Trends and Traditional Finance

· Hong Kong Finance in the AI Era

· Global Financial Landscape and Changes in the APAC Financial Market



The forum aimed to promote innovation in financial technology, enhance the Asia-Pacific region's competitiveness in the financial market, and create a high-level platform for industry professionals to share experiences and explore cooperation.



Prominent Guests Discuss the Future of Finance

The forum invited a number of distinguished guests in the industry, including:

-> Prof. David K Ho: Chairman, Global Corporate Scale Management Association

-> Dr. Tang Sing Hing: Chairman, Association of Stock Analysts

-> Mr. Kwok Sze Chi: Director, Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association

-> Mr. Kenny Kit: Renowned Hong Kong Financial Commentator

-> Mr. Lam Ka Kei: Director, Meta Securities

-> Mr. Qin Liangliang: Director, Fund Services Business Development, CLSA Asia

-> Mr. Leo Wong Ka Chun: CEO, Koala Securities

-> Prof. Lau, Francis Chi Moon: Honorary Professor, Department of Computer Science, University of Hong Kong

The panel discussions delved into topics such as how AI is disrupting traditional financial models, enhancing capital market efficiency through financial technology, and capitalizing on global economic transformation opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. The exchange of ideas sparked thought-provoking insights.

Raymond Wong, Market Development Director of OAM Global, remarked, “This forum has elevated the conversation about the future of artificial intelligence and the financial market. We look forward to collaborating with more industry leaders on platforms like this to unlock the unlimited potential of finance.”

“Embarking on Prosperity Journey Together” Partnership Convention: Forging Cooperations for the Future

Following the forum, OAM Global hosted the “Embarking on Prosperity Journey Together” Partnership Convention at 4 PM, co-organized by Grand Koala SPC. Three key MOUs were signed during this event between leading companies: