$!APRIL Group Wins 2024 Upakarti Award for Empowering Local SMEs

APRIL Group recently won the 2024 Upakarti Award through its operating arm Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP). The award recognises the company's contribution to empowering local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) around its operations in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau.

The award was handed to RAPP’s President Director Sihol Aritonang by Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang in Jakarta. “We’d like to extend our biggest appreciation to the companies that had won the 2024 Upakarti award. This award, which is the highest accolade from the Industry Ministry, reflects their success in motivating and empowering local SMEs,“ said Agus.

One of the programmes that contributed to RAPP securing the award is the Batik Andalan initiative. Established in 2015, Batik Andalan empowers local stay-at-home mothers living near the company’s operations in Riau. Over the years, it has grown into a thriving small-to-medium-scale industry in the region. Its signature product, Batik Bono, has become a sought-after souvenir from Pelalawan and has earned Indonesian National Standard (SNI) certification. The brand currently boasts five copyrighted motifs and showcased its designs alongside leading national modest fashion labels at the 2023 Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week.

The development of local business partners to supply workers for RAPP’s nurseries and factories exemplifies the company’s commitment to community empowerment.

Another notable initiative is the Rumah Madu Andalan programme launched in 2018. Its flagship product, Madu Foresbi forest honey, is both halal-certified and approved by Indonesia’s National Food and Drug Agency (BPOM). The honey is already available in eight souvenir shops across Pekanbaru.

Through its Community Development programme, RAPP provides support such as business permit assistance, access to capital and promotional facilities, fostering a sustainable business ecosystem within its operational areas.

RAPP’s President Director, Sihol Aritonang, emphasised that these initiatives align with the company’s APRIL2030 sustainability blueprint. This ambitious plan outlines RAPP’s long-term sustainability goals, aiming for inclusive progress and the eradication of extreme poverty within a 50-kilometer radius of its operations. The blueprint focuses on fostering entrepreneurial spirit and empowering local communities to achieve sustainable growth.

“This Upakarti Award motivates us to continue to empower the community, especially around the operational area, and to strive to develop sustainable and responsible businesses,“ said Sihol.

To-date, APRIL, a member of the RGE group of companies, has empowered more than 100 offline partners spread across 49 villages around the company’s operational areas, as well as 243 inline partners engaged in various business sectors, such as transportation, labour, and material providers to support the company’s operational activities.

