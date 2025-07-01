Gaw Capital Appoints Nicholas Toh as Managing Director – Head of Data Centre Platform, Asia (Ex-China)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2025 – Gaw Capital Partners, a leading multi-asset investment management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Toh as Managing Director – Head of Data Centre Platform, Asia (Ex-China), effective today. Based in Singapore, Mr. Toh will focus on Pan Asia data centre investments and asset management, leading the firm’s strategy across the region.

Mr. Toh brings over 20+ years of investment and operational experience in the data centre industry. Prior to joining Gaw Capital, he previously served as Asia General Manager at Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Group Chief Executive Officer at DCI Data Centers, and was a founding member of both ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Securus Data Property Fund (now Keppel DC REIT). Through these roles, he has built strong relationships with key strategic hyperscale customers and is highly experienced in structuring complex cross-border joint ventures.

Kenneth Gaw, President and Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners said, “We are delighted to welcome Nicholas to Gaw Capital. His extensive leadership and operational experience in the data centre sector, and entrepreneurial approach to building and scaling data centre platform make him an exceptional addition to our team. As we continue to expand our digital infrastructure footprint across Asia, Nicholas will play a critical role in shaping our strategy and driving value for our investors and stakeholders.”

Mr. Toh holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and a dual Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Economics from the University of Queensland.

