SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - The International Youth Dance Competition (IYDC) is set to return in 2025, bringing together young dancers from all over the world to celebrate artistic excellence and technical mastery. In 2025, IYDC will be held in China, Singapore and Thailand. This upcoming IYDC, held in Chengdu, China, on 1 - 3 May will be an opportunity for young performers, educators, and industry professionals to gather and celebrate the art of dance on an international stage.

A Holistic Approach to Dance

The IYDC employs a distinctive judging approach, using a scoring system that awards Gold, Silver, or Bronze bandings based on each participant’s individual performance, rather than ranking dancers against one another. This system aims to recognise personal achievement, encouraging dancers to concentrate on their own development and progress while minimising the focus on direct competition.

Pathway to IYDC Ambassadorship

Dancers scoring Silver and above will be able to qualify for the Elite showcase, where they perform at an advanced level. IYDC Ambassadors are selected from this group every year based on criteria such as performance, dedication, and the ability to inspire others. From there, they gain access to various opportunities, such as special performance invitations at IYDC events, features in international dance campaigns, and the chance to mentor and represent IYDC in future editions.

Opportunities Beyond the Competition

In addition to the competition, the IYDC provides several avenues for professional development. Participants can benefit from direct mentorship from world-class professionals, allowing them to explore new techniques, receive feedback, and gain insights into advanced dance practices.

The event also serves as a platform for networking, allowing dancers to connect with peers from various countries, exchange ideas, and establish professional relationships. The IYDC regularly attracts esteemed adjudicators and partners with renowned dance institutions such as McDonald College (Australia) and Bird College (United Kingdom), providing participants with access to potential scholarships and career opportunities.

AQ Dance Academy to Participate in IYDC Chengdu 2025

Singapore has consistently been well-represented at the International Youth Dance Competition (IYDC), with several local dance academies taking part in previous editions and achieving high standards of performance.

In 2025, AQ Dance Academy will join this distinguished group by leading a team of students to IYDC Chengdu. This will not be the academy’s first time at the competition; in 2024, they received several Gold Awards in the Solos and Group Categories in Singapore. The Best Teamwork Award and Best Choreography Award were awarded to AQ Dance Academy in the Level 3 Small Group - Lyrical/Contemporary category and Level 2 Small Group - Ballet category respectively. AQ Dance Academy’s participation in IYDC aligns with the academy’s focus on supporting students’ growth in a positive and encouraging environment.

Through this event, the academy aims to provide students with a cultural exchange experience and broaden their perspectives. Observing and learning from Chinese dancers, known for their classical technique and artistry, will deepen students’ understanding of global dance standards. For AQ Dance Academy, this event will be a chance for their young dancers to showcase their abilities on an international stage while continuing their artistic development.

IYDC Chengdu will take place from 1st to 3rd May 2025 at the China Sichuan Cultural & Arts Centre.

