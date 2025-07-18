Singapore’s Biggest Beauty Sale Returns with $1 Deals, Rolex Prizes, and a BYD Electric Car Giveaway

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - Beauty Fiesta 2025 is set to dazzle beauty lovers once again with its most spectacular edition yet. Taking place at Singapore EXPO Hall 6A across two weekends (25–27 July and 1–3 August), the event promises over 6,000 beauty deals, exclusive daily drops from $1, and grand prize giveaways including a Rolex timepiece and a BYD Atto 3 electric car.

With more than 100,000 attendees in previous years, this year’s Beauty Fiesta is poised to be the ultimate destination for luxury beauty steals and viral must-haves — all under one roof.

Unmissable Deals & Star Buys – By Category

Skincare

Don’t miss the Helena Rubinstein Re-Plasty Night Cream — now just $328 (U.P. $659), one of the lowest prices in Singapore for this luxury icon. Other steals include SK-II Facial Treatment Essence 230ml at $148, La Prairie Eye Complex 15ml at $89, Dr.Jart+ Masks (5s) at $8, and Decorté Prime Latte Emulsion for only $18.

Makeup

Snag cult-favourites like NARS Air Matte Lip at $15 (U.P. $48), Lancôme Cushion Compact for $39, and Givenchy Prisme Libre Powder at $39 — luxe formulas at bargain prices.

Fragrance

Fragrance lovers will find iconic scents like Jo Malone English Pear 100ml at $109, Armani Prive The Yulong at $168, and Burberry 100ml EDPs from $49. Even bigger steals include Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue 75ml for just $19 and Issey Miyake 123ml at $49.

Hair & Body Care

Score essentials like Olaplex LashBond Serum for $19, Aveda 1L Shampoo at $49, and Shu Uemura Cleansing Oils 450ml for $65 — perfect for self-care restocks.

$1 Deals

Select daily drops start at just $1 — revealed on-site only. Come early before they’re gone.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DgLo5BTUhU&t=4s

First 400 Guests Daily Receive a $388 Goodie Bag

Spend $300 or more and be among the first 400 shoppers each day to redeem a $388 goodie bag, packed with full-sized products from beloved beauty brands. While stocks last.

Daily Lucky Draws – Ticket-Holders Automatically Entered

All ticket holders are automatically entered into the daily lucky draws, held three times per day. Prizes include:

-> Luxury beauty gift sets

-> Labubu & Crybaby blind boxes

-> Viral favourites featured by influencers

Grand Prizes:

-> Rolex Draws on 27 July & 2 August

-> BYD Atto 3 Electric Car on 3 August (requires min. $500 spend in one receipt)

Winners need not be present to claim.

Event Details

Dates: 25–27 July and 1–3 August 2025 (Friday to Sunday)

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM daily

Location: Singapore EXPO, Hall 6A

Admission: $10 per ticket

Buy Tickets Now: https://beautyfiesta2025.eventbrite.sg/?aff=PR

Only $8 with promo code “Special”. Don’t miss the biggest beauty sale of the year.

Official Website: www.beautyfiesta.com.sg

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It

-> Over 200 beauty, skincare, fragrance & haircare brands

-> Exclusive event-only pricing — not available online or in stores

-> Free entry to all lucky draws with every ticket

-> $1 steals and up to 90% off luxury and trending products

-> Goodie bags worth $388 for top 400 spenders each day

-> Easy access via Expo MRT, fully air-conditioned venue

-> Proven success — 100,000+ shoppers at past Beauty Fiestas

A Word from the Organiser

“This year’s Beauty Fiesta isn’t just about discounts — it’s about celebrating self-expression, discovery, and the joy of beauty,“ said the organising team. “Whether you’re a skincare devotee, fragrance collector, or simply love a great deal, this is the one event you won’t want to miss.”

