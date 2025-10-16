$!Tourism and Commerce Surged During F1™[1] Singapore Night Race – Visa

The increase in spend is driven by affluent travellers and nighttime economy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today released new insights from VisaNet data that underscore the substantial tourism and commercial uplift during the recent F1™ Singapore Night Race. The event, renowned for attracting a global audience, has proven to be a pivotal catalyst for Singapore’s economy, with marked increases in visitor arrivals, nighttime spending, and digital payment adoption. According to VisaNet data, overall travel-related spending in Singapore during the F1™ race period rose significantly compared to the same period last year. International arrivals surged, with the majority of visitors originating from key markets such as China, Australia, the United States, and Malaysia. The event generated a double-digit percentage increase in both transaction volumes and overall spend across hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors. Affluent Travellers[2] are Driving High-Value Commerce Visa’s data showed that while affluent travellers made up about 30 per cent of all travellers to Singapore during the race week, they accounted for an outsized 40 per cent of spending. Compared to an average week, affluent travel into Singapore was about 30 per cent higher but their spending surged by nearly 45 per cent during the week of the race, reflecting the sophisticated allure of the Singapore Night Race. Travel spending from Mainland China, Australia, the United States, and Indonesia accounted for over 40 per cent of spending done by all travellers during the week of the race, showing how Singapore is a major attraction for tourists not only in Asia, but around the world. Affluent travellers are also highly diverse spenders. While the bulk of affluent spending was on retail and dining, such as for apparel (~15%) and at restaurants (~15%), affluent travellers were also keen to spend on a wide range of local retailers and services, especially on categories such as Discount Stores (~450% uplift) and Electronics (~100% uplift).

Another key finding was the growth in travel by corporate travellers[1] in the race week, which coincided with various conferences and exhibitions. Compared to an average week, around 80 per cent more business cardholders visited Singapore during the race week with their spending nearly tripling by surging approximately 170 per cent.