$!Voyage Through the Diamond Realm Debuts At Frieze Masters, Marking An Inaugural Partnership

From 15th – 19th October, De Beers partners with Frieze Masters for the first time to premiere Voyage Through the Diamond Realm, an immersive experience that invites audiences to journey through the timeless myths that surround these natural works of art. Through visual storytelling, scenography and soundscapes, the installation reveals the living heritage of diamonds and their cosmic and earthly journeys across time.

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - For centuries, diamonds have held a singular place in human history. From ancient myths to modern rituals, diamonds they have remained enduring symbols of celebration, strength, truth, and love - revered not only for their inherent beauty, but also for their timeless meaning. Some of nature’s most ancient storytellers, they carry a living legacy across generations, through time and space.

At the opening reception on 15th October, artists and creatives from multiple disciplines gathered to celebrate this debut. Notable attendees included Lily Allen, Anoushka Shankar, Erin O’Connor, Lennon Gallagher, Ananya Panday, Kesewa Aboah, Karan Johar, Giles Deacon, Supriya Lele, Twinkle Khana, and Wyman Wong. Guests enjoyed a champagne reception before being fully immersed in the history, tales, and legends surrounding the origins of natural diamonds—from their birth as stardust in the fiery hearts of stars to their discovery in the wild landscapes of rivers, deserts, and ice. It reveals how diamonds have inspired humanity’s most enchanting stories about life and our place in the universe.

Echoing Frieze Masters’ celebration of history through rare artefacts, significant artworks and enchanting objects, natural diamonds endure as one of nature’s most treasured masterpieces – shaped by the elements over millennia each with their own story to tell.

Voyage through the Diamond Realm is the first chapter in a series of immersive experiences that will tour globally across the U.S., India and China, from early 2026.

Getty Image Credit @davebenett

In-house Credit @simaonogueira__

ENDS

https://www.debeersgroup.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/debeersgroup/posts/?feedView=all

https://www.facebook.com/DeBeersGroupOfCompanies

https://www.instagram.com/debeersgroup/

Hashtag: #DeBeersGroup #NaturalDiamonds #diamonds #desertdiamonds

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.