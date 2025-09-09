Ringgit extends gains against US dollar on Fed rate cut expectations

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened stronger against the US dollar on Tuesday, extending its gains as the greenback weakened on rising expectations of United States interest rate cuts.

At 8 am, the local currency stood at 4.2070/2275 versus the dollar, up from Monday’s close of 4.2165/2205.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the US Dollar Index continued to fall as markets priced in a possible Federal Reserve rate cut next week following softer US jobs data.

He said economists would be watching the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages due from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics later today amid expectations of a downward revision in job growth.

“The key message is that the labour market is weak and the Fed is seen as behind the curve in cutting interest rates,“ he told Bernama.

Back home, Mohd Afzanizam said the ringgit was likely to maintain its appreciating bias and hover around 4.21 to 4.22 per dollar.

The ringgit was marginally lower against major currencies in early trade, easing to 2.8545/8686 against the yen from 2.8536/8565 on Monday.

It slipped to 5.7009/7287 against the pound from 5.6956/7011 and fell to 4.9508/9749 against the euro from 4.9430/9477.

Against ASEAN currencies, the ringgit traded mostly firmer, rising to 257.9/259.3 against the rupiah from 258.5/258.8.

It strengthened to 3.2795/2958 versus the Singapore dollar from 3.2831/2865 and edged up to 7.42/7.46 against the peso from 7.43/7.44.

The ringgit slipped to 13.2734/3452 against the baht from 13.2299/2491. – Bernama