Ringgit holds steady as budget optimism balances stronger US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened flat against the US dollar on Monday morning as investors remained biased towards the greenback. Positive local developments following Budget 2026 helped offset the pressure on the Malaysian currency. At 8 am, the local note was unchanged at 4.2200/2260 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.2200/2260.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the recent Budget 2026 announcement showed that the government continues to maintain its fiscal discipline. The fiscal deficit is expected to narrow further to 3.5% of gross domestic product in 2026 from 3.8% this year. “Perhaps there could be some support for the ringgit after experiencing a correction,” he told Bernama. The ringgit is expected to hover around RM4.20 to RM4.21 today.

At the same time, Mohd Afzanizam said the US Dollar Index was on a weaker trajectory at 98.978 points. The index fell 0.58% last Friday after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise import tariffs to 100% on all exports from China to the US. At the opening, the ringgit was lower against a basket of major currencies.

It eased vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 2.7756/7799 from 2.7618/7659 at Friday’s close. The local currency slipped against the British pound to 5.6295/6375 from 5.6084/6164 and fell against the euro to 4.8960/9030 from 4.8838/8907. The ringgit was mixed against ASEAN currencies.

It declined versus the Singapore dollar to 3.2524/2575 from 3.2494/2543 and weakened against the Thai baht to 12.9186/9457 from 12.8942/9184 at Friday’s close. However, the ringgit was flat vis-a-vis the Indonesian rupiah at 254.6/255.1 from 254.6/255.1. It remained unchanged against the Philippine peso to 7.24/7.26 from 7.24/7.26. – Bernama