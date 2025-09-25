Sabah Tourism Board sets new sales record at MATTA Fair 2025, surpassing RM5m

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah has reaffirmed its status as ‘Malaysia’s Favourite Destination,‘ generating exceptional visitor interest at the recently concluded MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur last month.

Forty tour and accommodation operators from Sabah contributed to a record-breaking RM5.1 million in sales.

This represents a 14.2% increase compared to Sabah’s debut at the fair in April 2025 and a 46.8% rise from the same period last year in September 2024.

During the biannual event held at MITEC Hall, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah occupied 94 booths, showcasing its diverse travel offerings.

The state’s lead delegation was headed by Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment of Sabah, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

At the event, Datuk Joniston officially launched three new holiday packages: Family Holiday Packages, Kudat Holiday Packages, and Tawau Holiday Packages.

The launch was attended by key figures including Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Secretary-General Surrendren Sathasivam, MATTA President Nigel Wong, MATTA Fair Organising Chairman and STB Deputy Chairman Datuk Tan Kok Liang, STB CEO Julinus Jeffery Jimit, and Tourism Malaysia Senior Director and Visit Malaysia Year 2026 Secretariat Head Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim.

“We are very encouraged by the strong response to Sabah’s participation at the MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur,” said Julinus Jeffery Jimit.

“This event highlights Sabah’s ongoing appeal and rising interest in our state’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings. The launch of new holiday packages further expands opportunities for visitors to explore Sabah.”

Visitors who purchased the new packages were eligible to redeem special cash rebates and limited-edition STB merchandise, subject to terms and conditions. The packages are also bookable through the Sabah Tourism Board’s new marketplace, HelloSabah.com.

STB also showcased its commitment to sustainable tourism by participating in the MATTA Eco & Sustainable Tourism Initiative (MESTI) Pavilion.

The booth highlighted Sabah’s diverse attractions alongside initiatives in nature conservation, heritage preservation, and sustainable tourism practices.

These efforts ensure that the natural and cultural wealth of Sabah can be enjoyed responsibly by future generations.

The Sabah Pavilion featured traditional games, a dance challenge, and a Virtual Reality (VR) experience. Throughout the fair, the Era Budaya dance troupe presented vibrant cultural performances, while renowned Sabahan singer Dabra Sia entertained visitors with her hit songs and dance participation.

Additionally, the fair announced the upcoming Flamewave Music Festival, a major event scheduled for October 25-26, 2025, in Kota Kinabalu, organised by Olumis Consulting and Technology Sdn Bhd.

Sabah’s iconic destinations—such as Kundasang, Semporna, and Kota Kinabalu—remain top favourites for travellers seeking extraordinary natural beauty and rich cultural diversity.

Visitors are encouraged to continue exploring Sabah not only as a destination but as an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.