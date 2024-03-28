SkyWorld partners RHB to promote green homes

KUALA LUMPUR: SkyWorld Development Bhd and RHB Banking Group have embarked on a strategic collaboration to promote green-certified homeownership for purchasers of The Vesta Residences and Curvo Residences. This marks the first-ever partnership between both parties to introduce RHB’s Green Home Financing scheme for SkyWorld’s green-certified homes.

RHB Bank will offer a higher margin of 95% Green Home Financing for both projects, exceeding the conventional mortgage’s maximum margin of 90%. This represents a significant stride in fostering sustainable living within the property sector.

The Vesta Residences (SkyWorld’s latest project) represents the second phase of the 13.6-acre SkySierra mixed development in Setiawangsa.

This development boasts a provisional GreenRE SILVER rating and features various green elements including an automated waste management system, a rainwater harvesting system, water-efficiency sanitaryware, regenerative elevators, cool hardscape perimeter with high Solar Reflective Index, low Volatile Organic Compound wall paint and an electric vehicle charging station.

Similarly, Curvo Residences, the final residential phase of the 28-acre SkyArena master development in Setapak, here is certified with Green Building Index, reflecting the group’s ethos of sustainable development.

Lee Chee Seng, CEO of SkyWorld Development Bhd emphasised the company’s commitment to sustainable building practices, stating, “Our pursuit of sustainable building practices is not merely a commitment; it is a cornerstone of our philosophy. We emphasise passive design in all our developments, focusing on essential analyses including daylighting, thermal comfort, cross ventilation, energy and water efficiency, layout efficiency and environmental assessment.”

“By partnering with RHB Bank, we aim to incentivise SkyWorld’s purchasers to invest in eco-friendly, green-certified homes, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future,” he added.

Echoing this sentiment, Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo, managing director of group community banking at RHB Banking Group, said, “RHB Bank recognises the critical role of green financing in driving the nation’s transition to a low-carbon future. We are firmly committed to supporting this crucial journey by promoting sustainable financing solutions with a positive environmental impact. In 2023, we provided financing of close to RM700 million to support the development and certification of green buildings in Malaysia. Our strategic partnership with SkyWorld, a leader in environmentally conscious developments, exemplifies our ongoing commitment and underscores our collective mission to accelerate the growth of the green economy and progress towards a more sustainable future for all.”

The RHB Green Home Financing of 95% property margin will be open to all purchasers of The Vesta Residences and Curvo Residences, aiming to empower homebuyers to make environmentally conscious decisions by purchasing green-certified homes from SkyWorld without compromising their financial flexibility.