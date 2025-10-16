Muhammad Fakhrul Hakim Saufi, Dayana Farisya Rizuan Sahari and Ivy Liau Xin Yi earned double celebration rights at the ninth Qualifying Round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2025 powered by MoveNow, as all three came out tops in their respective categories.

Held in Kota Bharu, Kelantan recently, the Qualifying Round saw Fakhrul, who hails from SMK Sultan Ibrahim 2, bagging the Boys’ U-15 Singles after beating Muhammad Shakir Zufayri from SMK Tambun. Fakhrul also nabbed the top spot in the Boys’ U-15 Doubles together with Nik Al Amin Azaem of SMK Putera, surpassing the pair of Mohammad Adib Rifqi from SMK Gaal and Muhammad Amir Amsyar of SMK Putera.

Dayana, who studies at SMK Ibrahim Fikri, defeated Zafirah Izza Mohd Zamlee of SMK Zainab 2 to win the Girls’ U-15 Singles. Dayana then partnered Nur Darwisya Shafiyyah Mohd Noor of SMK Sultan Sulaiman in the Girls’ U-15 Doubles, coming out tops over Alya Najwa Mohd Hasri from SMK Kubang Kerian 3 and Nur Damia Qaisara Mohd Asri from SMK Kg Chenggal.

Meanwhile, the Girls’ U-13 Singles final saw Ivy of Sekolah Menengah Pin Hwa standing tall on the podium following a win over Nur Aina Batrisya Mohd Effendy from SMK Syed Hassan. Ivy also powered her way to the top in the Girls’ U-13 Doubles with partner Yap Wan Xin of Inspiros International School, defeating Arissa Izara Azrin from SMK Taman Semarak and Ros Mya Adellya of SMK Warisan Puteri.

A total of 317 players took part in this Qualifying Round, the ninth of 10 rounds which will culminate in the year-end Grand Finals. The last Qualifying Round will be held in Penang. The Grand Finals of the AJBC 2025 powered by MoveNow, featuring U-13 and U-15 finalists from all the Qualifying Rounds, will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 5 – 9 November 2025. Each round will see 24 players qualifying for the finals. The U-11 players will not advance to the Grand Finals. As in previous years, players participating in the Qualifying Rounds are not required to pay any entrance fees.

The top three winners in the Qualifying Rounds, for all age categories, will earn RM500, RM300 and RM150 (singles) and RM600, RM400 and RM200 (doubles). Players finishing in the top three at the Grand Finals will pocket RM1,000, RM600 and RM300 (singles) and RM1,200, RM800 and RM400 (doubles).

All registrations for the AJBC 2025 powered by MoveNow have been closed.