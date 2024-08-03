Cabinet reprimands MPs for issuing false statements in parliament - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet will contact the Office of the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat over false statements issued by members of Parliament (MPs) during the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat for the past two weeks.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the Cabinet had voiced a firm reprimand against such behaviour at today’s meeting.

“Insya-Allah, the Cabinet will contact the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s Office to make sure (it does not recur) because there seems to be an attitude of issuing a statement first, then apologised,” he said at a press conference after attending the Cabinet meeting today.

Fahmi said a series of false statements issued by members of Parliament had confused the Dewan Rakyat, before being followed up with apologies.

“There is a contention as to whether there was any remorse, do they understand that what was said was incorrect, either (MPs) of Tasek Gelugor (Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan), Pengkalan Chepa (Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary) or Marang (Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang),” he said.

Fahmi added that the matters raised will be answered by the ministers in the winding-up session scheduled to start on Monday.

On March 5, Wan Saiful apologised for uttering malicious statements against the Prime Minister in the Dewan Rakyat.

He apologised after the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul asked the Perikatan Nasional (PN) MP to explain the statement he made when debating on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address on Feb 28. - Bernama