Losses of over RM5.3 mln losses recorded since 2023 due to vending machine scams

KUALA LUMPUR: Losses of over RM5.3 million due to vending machine scams were recorded since 2023 through 57 police reports lodged.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the police confirmed the number of losses following a media conference by the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation highlighting this scam yesterday.

“The police urge any individual who has fallen victim to this scam to come forward and lodge a report at the nearest police station so that it can be investigated,” he said in a statement today, adding that the cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also advised Malaysians to always be cautious and do proper research before deciding to join any investment schemes and to obtain views and advice from investment-related agencies such as Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission.

“Do not make investments blindly and remember that greed and ignorance will lead to losses,” he added.

The media conference by MHO yesterday had alleged that a company working with a famous foundation was behind a vending machine scam that caused losses of RM1.8 million to its victims.

MHO secretary general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim said his organisation had received 19 complaints from victims who had signed up for the scam before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.