Anwar, wife express sorrow over floods in Brazil

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, expressed their sadness over the catastrophic flooding that occurred in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

In his Facebook post which he tagged Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Prime Minister conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to extend assistance to help ease the burden of the victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Brazil, especially those affected,” he said.

Anwar also prayed that the search and rescue operations for flood victims in Rio Grande do Sul would go well and that Brazil would recover and come back stronger.

Rio Grande do Sul’s extreme weather this year follows nine extratropical cyclones in 2023 that claimed more than 100 lives from flooding and mudslides.

As of Wednesday, it has been reported that the death toll from these catastrophic floods has reached 100, with hundreds more missing while 107,600 people have had to evacuate to safety in 334 of the state’s 496 cities.