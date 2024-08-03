Cabinet approves proposed constitutional amendments on citizenship - Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: The proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution regarding the citizenship of children born overseas to Malaysian mothers and non-Malaysian fathers was approved by the Cabinet at a meeting today, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin Nasution said his presentation on the matter received the ‘green light’, and the next step will involve engagement sessions with various stakeholders, including members of the public.

“This matter will proceed with processes such as briefing sessions, including those for the media, and engagement sessions with experts and members of Parliament who will vote later,“ he told a press conference here today.

In December of last year, it was reported that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) was in the process of drafting proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution regarding the citizenship rights of children born abroad from the marriage of a Malaysian woman to a foreign spouse.

The amendments were made to amend Article 14(1)(b) to include the word ‘mother’, to enable the child’s citizenship to be obtained by force of law.

Saifuddin Nasution hoped that the proposed amendments would be tabled in Parliament this year.

In another development, Saifuddin Nasution assured that there would be no political interference in the application for amendments to the Constitution of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), aimed at preventing its elected representatives from supporting other party leaders.

Last week, Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan urged the Registrar of Society (ROS) to expedite the approval of the amendments so that they can be immediately enforced.

Bersatu’s Extraordinary General Meeting on March 2 approved amendments to the party’s constitution on the cessation of membership for elected representatives who support any party contrary to Bersatu’s interests.

The unanimous approval of the amendments was announced by Bersatu permanent chairman Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah in front of 1,956 delegates from the party’s divisions and wings who were present. - Bernama