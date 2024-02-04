Endau assemblyman injured in road accident

MERSING: Endau assemblyman Alwiyah Talib was injured in a road accident at Kilometre 28 Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing yesterday.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said his team received information regarding the incident at about 5.30 pm.

He said the accident is believed to have occurred when Alwiyah’s husband, who was driving a Nissan Serena multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and travelling from Johor Bahru to Mersing, lost control of the vehicle which crashed on the side of the road.

“The Nissan Serena MPV was carrying Alwiyah and six family members,“ he said in a statement today

“Alwiyah sustained injuries to her chin and mouth, and required 19 stitches after receiving treatment at Mersing Hospital.”

However, the other family members were not injured, he said.

Meanwhile, Alwiyah’s special officer Muhamad Amerul Muhamad in a post on his Facebook page said she (Alwiyah) had completed her medical treatment at around 8 pm after the accident.

“Therefore, she will not be able to attend any of her scheduled events and programmes,“ according to the posting. -Bernama