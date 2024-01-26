Floods: 1,658 victims in Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang as at 8pm - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,658 flood victims are seeking shelter at 25 temporary relief centres in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang as at 8pm.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the number of flood victims in Terengganu dropped to 994 at 17 relief centres, with 376 victims housed at two relief centres in Dungun, 253 victims at six relief centres in Besut, 183 victims at three relief centres in Hulu Terengganu and 182 victims at six relief centres in Setiu.

It said Kelantan opened two relief centres in Tanah Merah to accommodate 50 victims and one relief centre in Machang to house 15 victims, while the number of victims at two relief centres in Kuala Krai and two relief centres in Pasir Puteh remains at 89 and 350 respectively.

The number of evacuees in Pahang also remains at 160 housed at a relief centre in Kuantan.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department Telemetery Station shows that several rivers are still at the danger level, namely Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Sarang Buaya in Muar (Johor); Sungai Muda in Sik and Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai and Kota Bharu (Kelantan); Sungai Pahang in Cameron Highlands, Sungai Kuantan and Sungai Rompin (Pahang); Sungai Arau (Perlis); Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah); Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor); Sungai Besut, Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu and Sungai Dungun (Terengganu).

NADMA also reported the closure of 18 roads due to damaged bridges and collapsed routes and slopes, including Jalan Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Pahang, Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor and Jalan Raya Timur Barat, Hulu Perak in Perak. -Bernama