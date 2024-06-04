Ignore unidentified callers to prevent falling prey to scams, advises CCID director

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, advised the public to ignore unidentified callers to prevent falling prey to scams.

He emphasised that even responding to a call lasting less than 10 minutes could lead to considerable financial loss, underscoring the importance of being cautious.

Ramli also called on banks to find more effective methods to deal with customers, especially when it comes to transactions via phone calls.

“Banks frequently employ customer service agents to communicate with customers regarding banking transactions, usually asking for the last four digits of their identification card for verification purposes.

“This method can be misleading since scammers often use the same approach. We urge the public not to disclose any personal information, as it could potentially make them vulnerable to scams,“ he advised.

Ramli encouraged the public to share information about various online fraud tactics among family members to enhance awareness.

“Sharing knowledge about different modus operandi (frauds) with family members during Hari Raya gatherings would prove more effective in fostering awareness,“ he emphasised.