JKR, PRSB study new road pavement technology

GUA MUSANG: The Public Works Department (JKR) in collaboration with Petronas Research Sdn Bhd (PRSB) is conducting a study on stone mastic asphalt (SMA) road pavement surface product which is expected to be able to overcome the problem of potholes and improve resistance to traffic flow.

The Ministry of Public Works (KKR) in a statement said that a study of SMA began on federal road FT185 in Lojing Highlands, here on Jan 10 last year and the period of monitoring the product's pavement performance for a year ended today.

“The product developed by PRSB using SMA specifications with PG76 grade modified bitumen, was first paved with a thickness of 50mm along 200 meters on federal road FT185, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley, Kelantan.

“This location was chosen to prove that the product has high durability considering that the area is hilly and has heavy traffic. The monitoring of the pavement performance of this product will end today (January 9),“ he said.

According to KKR, based on reports and observations, this product passed the material mixture test and showed good performance on site throughout the year of monitoring.

“Basically, road pavement products with a modified bitumen mixture using local plastic waste can be used as an alternative road pavement material.

“This product is expected to be able to overcome the problem of potholes and increase resistance to flow, in addition to being able to respond to the government’s call for sustainable construction through the use of used materials as innovation and new technology in the construction and infrastructure of the country,“ he said.

KKR added that its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also went to the site last Sunday (Jan 7) to review the situation and to get a report on the performance of the product and the effectiveness of the technology.

“KKR is always committed to ensuring that the federal route network remains at high quality through continuous maintenance technological innovation.

“This is in line with the intention of the MYJalan campaign launched by KKR, which wants to provide a comfortable and safe infrastructure with the involvement and responsibility of all parties.​ -Bernama