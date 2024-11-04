KUALA LUMPUR: Katiravan Subarayan, a 63-year-old retired Malaysian who is on an extraordinary global motorcycle journey advocating environmental awareness and national pride, continues to make impressive progress.

Bernama last caught up with him in February when he reached his 32nd country, Kingston, Jamaica, aboard his cherished motorcycle affectionately named “Parameswara”.

Since then, the retired electrician has traversed through many countries in South America, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia.

During his journey across the continent, he experienced warm hospitality, encountered diverse cultures, participated in extreme sports, and savoured a variety of cuisines.

His stories and pictures from South America offer Malaysians a new perspective, revealing the natural beauty, cleanliness and safety of the continent. Panama shines with development, while Colombia and its city, Medellin, often misconstrued through news reports of drug cartels, emerge as clean, stunning and safe.

Reflecting on his journey since the last interview, Katiravan shared that he has reached his 40th country, Colombia, riding into Medellin on his trusty ‘Parameswara’, a BMW R 1200cc GSA motorcycle.

Alongside his mission of spreading environmental awareness, Katiravan has successfully planted 66 trees across the countries he visited, emphasising the importance of sustainable living and adding more trees to the planet.

Through sharing captivating photos and videos with Bernama, he has opened eyes to the wonders of a continent less known to Malaysians, sparking curiosity and awe.

When asked about his global journey’s highlights, Katiravan said: “The best part has been meeting different peoples who are friendly and always willing to help, and of course, experiencing the diverse culinary delights.

“Many people I met didn’t know about Malaysia, but through tools like Google Translator, I could share the beauty of my homeland with them,” he said.

Katiravan acknowledged the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in bridging language barriers and making communication easier across continents.

“AI technology has significantly helped overcome the communication gap between humans from different parts of the planet,“ he remarked.

While relishing the gastronomic adventures abroad, Katiravan confessed to missing Malaysian cuisine dearly.

“Food along the way has been fascinating, but I long for Malaysian delicacies like chicken rendang, asam pedas and nasi lemak.”

Finding familiar flavours was unexpectedly easy for Katiravan, as he discovered a bounty of Indian restaurants along his journey. Even some local eateries served rice and curries, providing a tasteful variation that pleasantly surprised him.

“Rice may be ubiquitous, but it’s the spicy flavours that evoke memories of home,” he reminisced.

In his quest to raise awareness about environmental issues, Katiravan found widespread support among the people he encountered.

“Many people I met share a deep love and concern for the environment and acknowledge the impact of global warming. Their support has been invaluable,” he noted.

On Monday, Katiravan and six other bikers from Colombia planted seven trees at a hilltop called Family Welfare Garden in Medellin.

“Our initial plan is planting only three trees. While we were planting, the neighbours requested us to plant more trees and they sponsored them. Such nice people.

“The charm of the event was in the participation and support from local schoolchildren. As I spoke in English, another biker translated my words into Spanish,“ he reflected on the successful gathering where Steven Pa Buena, the local environmental group leader, along with schoolchildren, parents and neighbours, came together in solidarity.

Despite being thousands of kilometres away from Malaysia, Katiravan extended heartfelt wishes of “Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri” to the Muslim community celebrating Eid.

He also emphasised road safety, reminding everyone to drive carefully, knowing that families eagerly await their safe return.

Katiravan’s remarkable motorcycle journey began in Malaysia in early January 2023 and his goal is to reach 106 countries together with his “Parameswara”.

His commitment to spreading awareness about global warming and showcasing the beauty of Malaysia prompted him to embark on the road trip.

Aimed at making a difference for a better tomorrow, Katiravan also wants to showcase and promote the natural beauty of Malaysia, including its diverse and harmonious culture.